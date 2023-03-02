Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the Youngstown State Penguins (19-10) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13) facing off at Beeghly Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for Youngstown State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Penguins enter this contest on the heels of a 65-51 victory against Robert Morris on Saturday.
Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Northern Kentucky 64
Youngstown State Schedule Analysis
- On January 20, the Penguins registered their best win of the season, a 63-60 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 58), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Youngstown State is 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
Youngstown State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-72 at home over Wofford (No. 154) on November 7
- 59-55 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on December 2
- 52-51 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on January 28
- 61-51 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 233) on January 22
- 60-44 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 256) on December 31
Youngstown State Performance Insights
- The Penguins outscore opponents by eight points per game (scoring 67.5 points per game to rank 140th in college basketball while allowing 59.5 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball) and have a +232 scoring differential overall.
- With 65.5 points per game in Horizon matchups, Youngstown State is putting up 2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.5 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Penguins are posting 7.6 more points per game (70.9) than they are in away games (63.3).
- Youngstown State is ceding 56.3 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (63.5).
- On offense, the Penguins have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 67.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
