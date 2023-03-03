Coming off a hat trick last time out, Eric Robinson and the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Check out the Kraken-Blue Jackets game on .

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/28/2023 Kraken Blue Jackets 3-1 SEA

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets' total of 224 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
  • With 158 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 59 15 39 54 38 41 -
Patrik Laine 46 17 22 39 29 18 37.8%
Boone Jenner 50 19 17 36 18 22 56.1%
Jack Roslovic 58 6 28 34 30 23 45.1%
Kent Johnson 58 13 15 28 26 18 26.6%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kraken are conceding 193 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
  • The Kraken's 213 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Eberle 61 13 36 49 23 44 47.2%
Jared McCann 58 29 17 46 18 40 31.8%
Vince Dunn 61 11 34 45 45 39 -
Matthew Beniers 59 19 25 44 32 40 43.3%
Andre Burakovsky 49 13 26 39 17 31 0%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.