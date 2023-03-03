The Bowling Green Falcons (11-19, 5-12 MAC) will hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (17-13, 9-8 MAC) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Ohio has covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

A total of 18 out of the Bobcats' 29 games this season have hit the over.

Bowling Green has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Falcons games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times this year.

