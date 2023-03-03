The Ohio State Buckeyes (23-6) take the court against the Michigan Wolverines (22-8) on Friday at 3:00 PM ET in Big Ten action, aiting on BTN.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • Michigan has a 21-6 record when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.
  • Michigan is 20-4 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • The 81.1 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 18.2 more points than the Wolverines allow (62.9).
  • When Ohio State totals more than 62.9 points, it is 23-4.
  • Ohio State is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Wolverines concede.
  • The Wolverines make 47.0% of their shots from the field, just 5% more than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Penn State W 67-55 Bryce Jordan Center
2/20/2023 @ Michigan W 74-61 Crisler Center
2/24/2023 Maryland L 76-74 Value City Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan - Target Center

