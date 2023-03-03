Friday's contest features the Seton Hall Pirates (17-13) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-22) clashing at Mohegan Sun Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-58 victory for heavily favored Seton Hall according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 3.

The Musketeers are coming off of a 60-51 loss to UConn in their last outing on Monday.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: SNY

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 72, Xavier 58

Xavier Schedule Analysis

When the Musketeers beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, who are ranked No. 163 in our computer rankings, on November 19 by a score of 65-49, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Musketeers have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Xavier is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Pirates are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Xavier 2022-23 Best Wins

48-35 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 9

87-68 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 250) on November 7

73-65 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on November 27

84-68 at home over McNeese (No. 318) on November 22

71-57 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 334) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Xavier Performance Insights