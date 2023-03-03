The Xavier Musketeers (7-22) will be attempting to snap a 19-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Seton Hall Pirates (17-13) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SNY.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers average 14.4 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Pirates give up (69.5).
  • When Xavier gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 7-11.
  • Xavier has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
  • The 71.4 points per game the Pirates average are 6.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (65.3).
  • When Seton Hall totals more than 65.3 points, it is 16-4.
  • Seton Hall's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.
  • The Pirates shoot 40.5% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Musketeers allow defensively.
  • The Musketeers' 31.5 shooting percentage is 16.9 lower than the Pirates have given up.

