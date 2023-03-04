Saturday's game features the Akron Zips (16-12) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-22) squaring off at McGuirk Arena (on March 4) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Akron, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Zips are coming off of a 64-50 loss to Buffalo in their last outing on Wednesday.

Akron vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Akron vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 71, Central Michigan 67

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips' signature win this season came in a 70-69 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse on November 28.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Chippewas are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 74th-most losses.

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 172) on November 18

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on January 28

60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 11

72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 15

85-69 at home over Dayton (No. 236) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Akron Performance Insights