Saturday's contest at Savage Arena has the Toledo Rockets (24-4) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (25-4) at 2:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 victory for Toledo, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Falcons took care of business in their most recent outing 81-76 against Ball State on Wednesday.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 72, Bowling Green 68

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons captured their signature win of the season on January 18 by claiming an 88-76 victory over the Toledo Rockets, the No. 64-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 73) on March 1

75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11

66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21

76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 155) on November 23

82-64 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bowling Green Performance Insights