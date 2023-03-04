Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (15-48) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-14.5
|220.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In 30 of 65 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points.
- Cleveland's outings this year have an average point total of 218.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers' ATS record is 36-29-0 this season.
- Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 36, or 70.6%, of those games.
- Cleveland has played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 92.3% chance to win.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|30
|46.2%
|111.9
|223.7
|106.7
|225.9
|219.8
|Pistons
|43
|68.3%
|111.8
|223.7
|119.2
|225.9
|228
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Cavaliers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Cleveland owns a better record against the spread at home (22-11-0) than it does in road games (14-18-0).
- The Cavaliers record 111.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pistons give up.
- Cleveland has a 9-3 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 119.2 points.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|36-29
|0-1
|31-34
|Pistons
|30-33
|0-1
|34-29
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Pistons
|111.9
|111.8
|26
|27
|9-3
|24-19
|9-3
|15-28
|106.7
|119.2
|1
|29
|28-12
|13-2
|32-8
|6-9
