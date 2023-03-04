The Detroit Pistons (15-48) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -14.5 220.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 30 of 65 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points.

Cleveland's outings this year have an average point total of 218.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers' ATS record is 36-29-0 this season.

Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 36, or 70.6%, of those games.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 92.3% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 30 46.2% 111.9 223.7 106.7 225.9 219.8 Pistons 43 68.3% 111.8 223.7 119.2 225.9 228

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Cavaliers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread at home (22-11-0) than it does in road games (14-18-0).

The Cavaliers record 111.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pistons give up.

Cleveland has a 9-3 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 119.2 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 36-29 0-1 31-34 Pistons 30-33 0-1 34-29

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Pistons 111.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 9-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-19 9-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-28 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 28-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-2 32-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-9

