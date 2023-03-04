Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Ball State Cardinals (23-7) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-18) clashing at Millett Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-65 victory for heavily favored Ball State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the RedHawks claimed an 81-75 win over Ohio.
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 79, Miami (OH) 65
Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis
- The RedHawks took down the Kent State Golden Flashes (No. 93-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-76 win on January 11 -- their signature win of the season.
Miami (OH) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Vermont (No. 148) on November 11
- 74-69 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on January 18
- 88-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on February 22
- 73-68 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on December 2
- 72-67 on the road over Buffalo (No. 220) on February 18
Miami (OH) Performance Insights
- The RedHawks have a -109 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.6 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball and are allowing 74.2 per outing to rank 349th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Miami (OH) is scoring 72.4 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (70.6 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.
- Offensively, the RedHawks have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 75.2 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Miami (OH) is surrendering 68.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (80.8).
- The RedHawks have been scoring 74.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 70.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
