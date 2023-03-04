Saturday's contest at Convocation Center Ohio has the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-14) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (6-22) at 1:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 68-65 victory for Eastern Michigan, who is slightly favored by our model.

Last time out, the Bobcats lost 81-75 to Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 68, Ohio 65

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats picked up their best win of the season on February 11, when they defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who rank No. 202 in our computer rankings, 72-71.

Ohio 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on November 26

65-55 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on February 1

52-51 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on November 29

84-73 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on January 21

83-75 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on February 18

Ohio Performance Insights