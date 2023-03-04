How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) and the No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) will look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday as they meet at 2:30 PM.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Ohio State vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes score an average of 81.1 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers give up.
- Ohio State has a 22-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.7 points.
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, Ohio State is 23-4.
- The 81.7 points per game the Hoosiers record are 14.9 more points than the Buckeyes allow (66.8).
- Indiana is 25-2 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- Indiana's record is 25-0 when it allows fewer than 81.1 points.
- This year the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Buckeyes give up.
- The Buckeyes' 47.3 shooting percentage from the field is 8.1 higher than the Hoosiers have given up.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/20/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 74-61
|Crisler Center
|2/24/2023
|Maryland
|L 76-74
|Value City Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan
|W 81-79
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Target Center
