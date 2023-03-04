Saturday's game at Savage Arena has the Toledo Rockets (24-4) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (25-4) at 2:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 victory for Toledo, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rockets are coming off of a 64-60 victory over Kent State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 72, Bowling Green 68

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets beat the No. 17-ranked Michigan Wolverines, 71-68, on December 8, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Rockets have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

The Rockets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Toledo is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 73) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 73) on January 11

64-60 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on March 1

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on January 14

91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on December 4

Toledo Performance Insights