Toledo vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Savage Arena has the Toledo Rockets (24-4) squaring off against the Bowling Green Falcons (25-4) at 2:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 victory for Toledo, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Rockets are coming off of a 64-60 victory over Kent State in their last outing on Wednesday.
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Toledo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Toledo 72, Bowling Green 68
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- The Rockets beat the No. 17-ranked Michigan Wolverines, 71-68, on December 8, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Rockets have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
- The Rockets have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Toledo is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 73) on February 25
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 73) on January 11
- 64-60 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on March 1
- 77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on January 14
- 91-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game with a +325 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (41st in college basketball) and give up 62.6 per outing (128th in college basketball).
- Toledo is tallying 75.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.5 more points per game than its overall average (74.2).
- At home, the Rockets are averaging 2.7 more points per game (75.8) than they are on the road (73.1).
- In home games, Toledo is giving up 5.4 fewer points per game (59.9) than on the road (65.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Rockets have been scoring 75.6 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 74.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.