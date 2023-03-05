The No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) are squaring off in the Big Ten championship game against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6). The title game is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ohio State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 81 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

When Ohio State gives up fewer than 87 points, it is 23-5.

Ohio State has put together a 21-2 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

The 87 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 19.9 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.1).

Iowa has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Iowa's record is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 81 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.6% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Buckeyes concede defensively.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

Ohio State Schedule