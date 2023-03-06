Monday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (17-12) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-20) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-58 in favor of Tulane, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 6.

The Bearcats are coming off of an 85-55 loss to South Florida in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Cincinnati vs. Tulane Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Tulane 68, Cincinnati 58

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

  • On February 4 versus the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings, the Bearcats registered their best win of the season, a 53-50 victory on the road.
  • Cincinnati has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Cincinnati 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-66 on the road over Temple (No. 142) on February 11
  • 68-57 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 158) on November 10
  • 72-58 over UT Arlington (No. 172) on November 25
  • 78-73 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 212) on December 1
  • 99-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on December 18

Cincinnati Performance Insights

  • The Bearcats' -116 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.1 points per game (275th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (174th in college basketball).
  • Cincinnati has averaged 5.5 fewer points in AAC action (54.6) than overall (60.1).
  • The Bearcats are putting up more points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (57.9).
  • At home Cincinnati is giving up 67.1 points per game, 5.0 more than it is away (62.1).
  • Over their last 10 games, the Bearcats are tallying 55.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 60.1.

