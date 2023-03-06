Jarrett Allen's Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Allen, in his previous game (March 4 win against the Pistons) produced 15 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 16.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.8 10.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 26.5 26.1 27.6 PR 25.5 24.5 26.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jarrett Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Celtics

Allen has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 6.1 per game, which account for 9.9% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 112.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 22.8 per game, best in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 39 5 7 1 0 2 3 11/2/2022 36 14 14 0 0 2 0 10/28/2022 40 12 11 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.