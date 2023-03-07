How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 7
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can turn on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH to watch as the Penguins and the Blue Jackets meet.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/6/2022
|Penguins
|Blue Jackets
|4-1 PIT
|10/22/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Penguins
|6-3 PIT
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 233 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
- With 162 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|61
|15
|40
|55
|39
|41
|-
|Patrik Laine
|48
|19
|23
|42
|31
|19
|37%
|Boone Jenner
|52
|19
|17
|36
|20
|22
|55.9%
|Jack Roslovic
|60
|7
|28
|35
|33
|26
|44.8%
|Kent Johnson
|60
|13
|15
|28
|28
|18
|26.6%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins are allowing 198 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
- The Penguins' 200 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|62
|27
|46
|73
|46
|45
|53.1%
|Evgeni Malkin
|62
|23
|40
|63
|84
|65
|50.9%
|Jake Guentzel
|58
|24
|30
|54
|36
|28
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|62
|21
|21
|42
|28
|19
|52.9%
|Bryan Rust
|62
|15
|22
|37
|36
|22
|50%
