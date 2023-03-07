Tuesday's game between the Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) and Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) going head to head at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has a projected final score of 64-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 7.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Vikings claimed a 63-60 victory over Northern Kentucky.

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 64, Cleveland State 63

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings beat the DePaul Blue Demons, the No. 62 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 90-83 on November 15, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Phoenix have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Cleveland State has the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (22).

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 62) on November 15

63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on March 6

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 16

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 4

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29

Cleveland State Performance Insights