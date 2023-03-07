The top-seeded Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) is set to square off against the No. 2 seed Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) in the Horizon Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The contest on Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tips off at 12:00 PM.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Cleveland State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 53.4 the Phoenix give up.

Cleveland State is 27-3 when it scores more than 53.4 points.

Green Bay's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The 68.2 points per game the Phoenix record are 10.9 more points than the Vikings allow (57.3).

Green Bay is 22-2 when scoring more than 57.3 points.

When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 25-1.

Cleveland State Schedule