Wednesday's game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Ball State Cardinals (24-7) going head to head against the Akron Zips (17-12) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-63 win as our model heavily favors Ball State.

The Zips came out on top in their last outing 61-54 against Central Michigan on Saturday.

Akron vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Akron vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Akron 63

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips beat the Northern Kentucky Norse in a 70-69 win on November 28. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Akron is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

The Cardinals have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Akron has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Akron 2022-23 Best Wins

70-69 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 28

61-44 at home over Youngstown State (No. 174) on November 18

69-47 at home over Buffalo (No. 219) on January 28

72-70 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on February 15

60-43 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 227) on January 11

Akron Performance Insights