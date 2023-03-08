Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (25-5) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (15-14) matching up at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-60 win for heavily favored Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 8.
The Falcons head into this game on the heels of a 62-56 loss to Toledo on Saturday.
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 76, Eastern Michigan 60
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 18, the Falcons took down the Toledo Rockets (No. 64 in our computer rankings) by a score of 88-76.
- The Falcons have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).
- Bowling Green has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).
Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 64) on January 18
- 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 1
- 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 92) on February 11
- 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 92) on January 21
- 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 23
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons average 78.6 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per outing (188th in college basketball). They have a +422 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game.
- Bowling Green's offense has been less effective in MAC contests this year, scoring 75.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 78.6 PPG.
- The Falcons are averaging 82.3 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 74.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Bowling Green is ceding 0.5 more points per game (64.9) than away from home (64.4).
- The Falcons' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 74.7 points a contest compared to the 78.6 they've averaged this season.
