The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Caris LeVert, face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 118-114 win over the Celtics (his last game) LeVert put up seven points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

With prop bets in place for LeVert, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.4 6.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.5 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.6 PRA -- 19.3 14.5 PR 11.5 15.3 9.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.8



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Heat

LeVert has taken 10.0 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 10.8% and 9.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

LeVert is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.1 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.0 per contest, 12th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Caris LeVert vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 29 14 5 3 2 2 0 11/20/2022 14 0 5 4 0 0 1

