Wednesday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (20-9) and Northern Illinois Huskies (16-13) going head to head at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on March 8.

The teams square off once again after the Golden Flashes defeated the Huskies 73-58 Saturday.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 73, Northern Illinois 64

Kent State Schedule Analysis

The Golden Flashes defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (No. 42 in our computer rankings) in a 59-56 win on November 20 -- their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Flashes are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Kent State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on November 20

58-55 over Quinnipiac (No. 138) on November 26

77-54 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 13

72-66 over Southern Illinois (No. 185) on November 27

57-55 on the road over Akron (No. 193) on February 1

Kent State Performance Insights