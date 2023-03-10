Friday's contest at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Bowling Green Falcons (26-5) matching up with the Ball State Cardinals (25-7) at 12:30 PM ET (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for Bowling Green, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Falcons secured a 70-36 victory against Eastern Michigan.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Ball State 71

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Falcons registered their best win of the season on January 18, an 88-76 home victory.
  • The Falcons have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).
  • When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Bowling Green is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Bowling Green 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 88-76 at home over Toledo (No. 68) on January 18
  • 81-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on March 1
  • 66-57 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on January 21
  • 75-69 on the road over Kent State (No. 93) on February 11
  • 76-68 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on November 23

Bowling Green Performance Insights

  • The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +456 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (15th in college basketball) and give up 63.6 per contest (161st in college basketball).
  • In conference tilts, Bowling Green scores fewer points per contest (75.3) than its season average (78.3).
  • Offensively, the Falcons have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 82.3 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • Bowling Green gives up 64.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.4 away from home.
  • The Falcons have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 74.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.0 points fewer than the 78.3 they've scored this year.

