The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, face the Miami Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 104-100 win over the Heat, Mitchell totaled 18 points, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 27.4 30.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.3 PRA 33.5 36.2 39.5 PR 29.5 31.5 35.2 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.6



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Heat

Mitchell has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 20.0% and 19.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 26.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Mitchell's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8.

Giving up 109.1 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

The Heat are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per contest.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 34 18 4 4 1 0 2 1/31/2023 37 16 3 9 3 0 4 11/20/2022 27 13 3 5 2 0 2

