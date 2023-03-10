Friday's game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has the Toledo Rockets (26-4) going head-to-head against the Kent State Golden Flashes (21-9) at 10:00 AM (on March 10). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Toledo, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rockets came out on top in their last outing 75-74 against Buffalo on Wednesday.

Toledo vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Toledo vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 70, Kent State 65

Toledo Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on December 8, the Rockets secured their signature win of the season, a 71-68 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rockets are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Toledo is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 64) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 72) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on January 11

64-60 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on March 1

Toledo Performance Insights