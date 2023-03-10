Friday's Big East tournament game between the Xavier Musketeers (24-8, 15-5 Big East) and the Creighton Bluejays (21-11, 14-6 Big East) at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier's Last Game

In its previous game, Xavier beat DePaul on Thursday, 89-84. Its high scorer was Nunge with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 23 10 4 1 1 3 Colby Jones 22 6 2 3 0 1 Souley Boum 16 7 2 1 0 3

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 14.3 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Colby Jones leads his squad in assists per contest (4.5), and also puts up 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Souley Boum leads his squad in both points (16.8) and assists (4.4) per contest, and also posts 4.3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle posts 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Adam Kunkel posts 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)