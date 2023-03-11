Having lost three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Blues and Blue Jackets meet on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSMW.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSMW
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/15/2022 Blues Blue Jackets 5-2 STL

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets concede 3.7 goals per game (238 in total), 29th in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets have 166 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 62 15 40 55 40 41 -
Patrik Laine 49 20 23 43 32 19 37%
Boone Jenner 53 19 17 36 21 23 55.6%
Jack Roslovic 61 7 29 36 34 26 45.3%
Kent Johnson 61 13 17 30 28 19 26.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues rank 28th in goals against, allowing 234 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.
  • The Blues' 194 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 22nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Blues have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 61 26 31 57 41 42 45.5%
Pavel Buchnevich 49 20 36 56 22 27 32.1%
Robert Thomas 61 16 39 55 36 52 53.8%
Brayden Schenn 64 17 28 45 39 27 47.9%
Justin Faulk 64 8 25 33 46 42 -

