The MAC championship will be decided Saturday, as the No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (27-4) play the No. 2 Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) at 11:00 AM.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Rockets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Bowling Green is 25-3.

Toledo's record is 25-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.1 points.

The Rockets record 73.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 63.5 the Falcons give up.

Toledo has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

The Rockets are making 50% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons allow to opponents (58.8%).

The Falcons' 35.3 shooting percentage is five lower than the Rockets have conceded.

