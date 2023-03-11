Zach Edey and Brice Sensabaugh are two players to watch on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Purdue Boilermakers (27-5, 15-5 Big Ten) square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-18, 5-15 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament at United Center.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

TV: CBS

Ohio State's Last Game

In its previous game, Ohio State topped Michigan State on Friday, 68-58. Its leading scorer was Bruce Thornton with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Thornton 21 4 6 1 2 1 Roddy Gayle Jr. 15 3 1 1 1 3 Justice Sueing 14 4 2 1 0 4

Ohio State Players to Watch

Sensabaugh is putting up team highs in points (16.3 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is producing 5.4 rebounds, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Justice Sueing gives the Buckeyes 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Buckeyes receive 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Thornton.

Zed Key paces the Buckeyes in rebounding (7.5 per game), and puts up 10.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

The Buckeyes get 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Sean McNeil.

Ohio State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)