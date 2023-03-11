How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two squads at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will clash when the first-place Boston Bruins (49-9-5) host the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (29-26-9) on Saturday, March 11 at TD Garden.
Tune in to ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet to see the Bruins and the Red Wings take the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/27/2022
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|5-1 BOS
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 208 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- With 190 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 22 goals during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|63
|24
|36
|60
|34
|47
|54.5%
|David Perron
|64
|16
|24
|40
|29
|29
|22.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|63
|18
|21
|39
|14
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|64
|6
|29
|35
|32
|15
|48.7%
|Lucas Raymond
|56
|16
|18
|34
|21
|25
|31.3%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 132 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (237 total, 3.8 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 43 goals over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|63
|45
|40
|85
|90
|42
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|55
|20
|35
|55
|59
|23
|39.5%
|David Krejci
|58
|13
|39
|52
|32
|14
|48.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|63
|23
|25
|48
|18
|34
|60.3%
|Pavel Zacha
|63
|16
|27
|43
|27
|25
|40.9%
