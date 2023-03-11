Saturday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) and the Toledo Rockets (27-4) squaring off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 win for Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 11.

The Rockets are coming off of a 68-58 win against Kent State in their most recent game on Friday.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 70, Toledo 69

Toledo Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Rockets defeated the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, 71-68, on December 8.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Rockets are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Toledo has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 59) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 75) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on January 11

77-68 on the road over Kent State (No. 96) on January 14

Toledo Performance Insights