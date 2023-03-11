The No. 2 seed Bowling Green Falcons (27-5) are taking the court in the MAC championship game against the No. 1 Toledo Rockets (27-4). The title game is set for Saturday at 11:00 AM.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons score an average of 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Rockets give up to opponents.
  • Bowling Green is 25-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • Toledo is 25-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Rockets average are 10.1 more points than the Falcons allow (63.5).
  • Toledo is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
  • Bowling Green is 22-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • This year the Rockets are shooting 50% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Falcons give up.
  • The Falcons shoot 35.3% from the field, five% lower than the Rockets allow.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Bowling Green W 62-56 Savage Arena
3/8/2023 Buffalo W 75-74 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/10/2023 Kent State W 68-58 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
3/11/2023 Bowling Green - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

