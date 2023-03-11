Xavier vs. Marquette: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Big East Tournament Championship
The Big East champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (27-6, 17-3 Big East) meet the No. 2 Xavier Musketeers (25-8, 15-5 Big East) at 6:30 PM.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Xavier matchup in this article.
Xavier vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Xavier vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-1.5)
|154.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Marquette (-1.5)
|154
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Xavier vs. Marquette Betting Trends
- Xavier has covered 18 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Musketeers have covered the spread eight times this season (8-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Marquette has compiled a 19-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Musketeers' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 60th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.