Having lost six in a row at home, the San Jose Sharks host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH to see the Blue Jackets try to defeat the Sharks.

Sharks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/21/2023 Blue Jackets Sharks 5-3 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.7 goals per game (243 in total), 29th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 168 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 63 15 42 57 40 41 - Patrik Laine 50 21 23 44 33 22 38.8% Boone Jenner 54 20 17 37 22 23 55.8% Jack Roslovic 62 7 29 36 35 26 45.7% Kent Johnson 62 13 18 31 28 19 26.7%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, giving up 251 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.

The Sharks' 192 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players