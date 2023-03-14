Blue Jackets vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Jose Sharks (19-36-12), losers of six straight home games, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-38-7) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH.
Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sharks (-145)
|Blue Jackets (+125)
|6.5
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 17 of the 58 games, or 29.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has a record of 14-37 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jackets have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 34 of 65 times.
Blue Jackets vs. Sharks Rankings
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|192 (24th)
|Goals
|168 (30th)
|251 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|243 (29th)
|33 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (29th)
|36 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (21st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 0.6 more goals than their season game score average of 6.9 goals.
- The Blue Jackets' 168 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 243 total, which ranks 29th among NHL teams.
- Their -75 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
