The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 114-108 win over the Hornets, Garland tallied 28 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In this article, we look at Garland's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.1 23.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 2.5 Assists 7.5 7.9 7.2 PRA 32.5 32.7 33.3 PR 25.5 24.8 26.1 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Hornets

Garland has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 16.1% and 15.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Garland is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Hornets allow 117.5 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 46.5 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have given up 25.9 per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are 18th in the NBA, allowing 12.4 makes per contest.

Darius Garland vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 39 28 6 6 2 0 1 11/18/2022 48 41 1 6 3 1 5

