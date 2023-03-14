Toledo vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 14
The Michigan Wolverines (17-15) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Toledo Rockets (27-7) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Crisler Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Toledo matchup in this article.
Toledo vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Toledo vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
Toledo vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Toledo has compiled a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Michigan has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Wolverines' 30 games have gone over the point total.
Toledo Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Toledo has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
