The Michigan Wolverines (17-15) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Toledo Rockets (27-7) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Crisler Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Toledo matchup in this article.

Toledo vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Toledo vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Toledo Moneyline

Toledo vs. Michigan Betting Trends

  • Toledo has compiled a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Michigan has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times.
  • So far this season, 18 out of the Wolverines' 30 games have gone over the point total.

Toledo Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Toledo has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.