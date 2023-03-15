Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 220.5.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-2.5
|220.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 34 of 71 games this season.
- Cleveland has a 218.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Cleveland has a 39-32-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (21.4%) in those games.
- This season, Cleveland has won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|41
|61.2%
|115
|227.1
|110.7
|217.3
|223.6
|Cavaliers
|34
|47.9%
|112.1
|227.1
|106.6
|217.3
|219.6
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
- Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (23-12-0) than on the road (16-20-0) this season.
- The Cavaliers' 112.1 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 110.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.7 points, Cleveland is 32-15 against the spread and 34-13 overall.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|39-28
|24-18
|39-28
|Cavaliers
|39-32
|4-6
|35-36
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Cavaliers
|115
|112.1
|14
|25
|33-18
|32-15
|38-13
|34-13
|110.7
|106.6
|3
|1
|31-10
|34-18
|32-9
|41-11
