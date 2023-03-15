The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -2.5 220.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 34 of 71 games this season.
  • Cleveland has a 218.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Cleveland has a 39-32-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (21.4%) in those games.
  • This season, Cleveland has won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Cavaliers Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 41 61.2% 115 227.1 110.7 217.3 223.6
Cavaliers 34 47.9% 112.1 227.1 106.6 217.3 219.6

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
  • Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (23-12-0) than on the road (16-20-0) this season.
  • The Cavaliers' 112.1 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 110.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.7 points, Cleveland is 32-15 against the spread and 34-13 overall.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 39-28 24-18 39-28
Cavaliers 39-32 4-6 35-36

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
76ers Cavaliers
115
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
33-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-15
38-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-13
110.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.6
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
31-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-18
32-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-11

