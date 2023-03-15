Cavaliers vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - March 15
The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Cavaliers head into this game on the heels of a 120-104 victory against the Hornets on Tuesday. Evan Mobley put up 26 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Eye
|14.4
|9.8
|1.7
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Rest
|5.6
|2.4
|3.4
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN, BSOH, and NBCS-PH
Cavaliers Season Insights
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 112.1 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 110.7 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 34-13 record in games it scores more than 110.7 points.
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 114.4 points per game, 2.3 more than their season average (112.1).
- Cleveland makes 11.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.
- The Cavaliers score 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in league), while allowing 107.5 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|76ers
|-2.5
|222.5
