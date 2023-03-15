The Cincinnati Bearcats (21-12) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-14) at Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Out of Cincinnati's 31 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (45.2%).

So far this season, the Bearcats have compiled a 17-11-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati (17-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60.7% of the time, 15.5% more often than Virginia Tech (14-17-0) this season.

Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.2 151.4 69.2 139 143.5 Virginia Tech 74.2 151.4 69.8 139 140.0

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Cincinnati has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Bearcats' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Bearcats record 77.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 69.8 the Hokies give up.

Cincinnati is 15-3 against the spread and 18-5 overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0 Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0

Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits

Cincinnati Virginia Tech 15-3 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 2-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 82.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

