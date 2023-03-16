Texas vs. Colgate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Colgate Raiders (26-8) play against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM, on TBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.
Texas vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Colgate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1100
|+700
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1050
|+700
|DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Texas (-13.5)
|147
|-1250
|+750
|PointsBet
Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Raiders and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Texas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1400, the 75th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +1400, Texas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Colgate Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500000
- Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks significantly higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (110th).
- The implied probability of Colgate winning the national championship, based on its +500000 moneyline odds, is 0%.
