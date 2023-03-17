The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into their Friday, March 17 matchup with the Washington Wizards (32-37) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 118-109 loss to the 76ers in their last outing on Wednesday. Caris LeVert totaled 24 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarrett Allen C Out Eye 14.4 9.8 1.7

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kyle Kuzma: Questionable (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers record only 1.1 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Wizards allow (113.2).

Cleveland is 27-10 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

The Cavaliers have been scoring 114.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 112.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 36.4% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers put up 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in the league), while giving up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5 221.5

