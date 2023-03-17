The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) go up against the Washington Wizards (32-37) on March 17, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Cleveland has a 32-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 11th.

The 112.1 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 1.1 fewer points than the Wizards give up (113.2).

When Cleveland totals more than 113.2 points, it is 27-10.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Cavaliers are scoring 3.0 more points per game (113.6) than they are on the road (110.6).

Defensively Cleveland has been better at home this year, ceding 104.9 points per game, compared to 108.6 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are sinking 1.1 more threes per game (12.1) than on the road (11.0). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (35.8%).

Cavaliers Injuries