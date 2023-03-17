How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) play against the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM.
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.
- Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 35th.
- The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays score are 5.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (70.8).
- Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- NC State has compiled a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.
- The Wolf Pack's 78.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays give up.
- When NC State allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 19-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton has performed better at home this year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 70.6.
- At home, Creighton is draining 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than away from home (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- At home NC State is scoring 83.3 points per game, 11.6 more than it is averaging on the road (71.7).
- At home the Wolf Pack are allowing 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they are away (72.1).
- NC State drains more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.4%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-70
|Wintrust Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|-
|Ball Arena
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Duke
|L 71-67
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/8/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 97-77
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 80-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Ball Arena
