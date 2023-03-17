An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) play against the No. 11 seed NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have made.

Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 35th.

The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays score are 5.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (70.8).

Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

NC State has compiled a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.2% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.

The Wolf Pack's 78.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays give up.

When NC State allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 19-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton has performed better at home this year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 70.6.

At home, Creighton is draining 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than away from home (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

NC State Home & Away Comparison

At home NC State is scoring 83.3 points per game, 11.6 more than it is averaging on the road (71.7).

At home the Wolf Pack are allowing 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they are away (72.1).

NC State drains more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.4%).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ DePaul W 84-70 Wintrust Arena 3/9/2023 Villanova W 87-74 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Xavier L 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 NC State - Ball Arena

NC State Schedule