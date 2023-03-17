An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) play against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 7:35 PM.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 52.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Gonzaga has a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 64th.

The 87.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are 20.7 more points than the Antelopes give up (66.8).

Gonzaga has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

This season, Grand Canyon has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.4% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.

The Antelopes' 75.3 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Grand Canyon has a 20-11 record when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Gonzaga is putting up 8.1 more points per game (92.9) than it is in road games (84.8).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are allowing 69.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 78.4.

In home games, Gonzaga is sinking 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (40.0%).

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

Grand Canyon is putting up more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (67.5).

The Antelopes give up 64.8 points per game at home, and 69.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Grand Canyon sinks fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.0%) too.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Chicago State W 104-65 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/6/2023 San Francisco W 84-73 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 77-51 Orleans Arena 3/17/2023 Grand Canyon - Ball Arena

Grand Canyon Schedule