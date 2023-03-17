Wagering on Kent State-Indiana couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new customer and your state has legalized online sports betting. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +155

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to put money on the Golden Flashes and Hoosiers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Golden Flashes (+155), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Golden Flashes win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

Betting against the spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain situations, it can offer a bigger payout. For instance, if the Golden Flashes are +4.5 underdogs in this game, the +4.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or fall short of a win by no more than four points. If the Hoosiers win by at least five points, then the Hoosiers will "cover" the spread and be the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.