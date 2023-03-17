Indiana vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:55 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|139.5
|-190
|+155
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-4)
|140
|-175
|+150
|DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-4)
|141
|-189
|+160
|PointsBet
Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.
- Kent State has covered 20 times in 31 games with a spread this season.
- Golden Flashes games have hit the over 11 out of 31 times this year.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Indiana is 16th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.
- The Hoosiers' national championship odds have decreased from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Kent State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +70000
- With odds of +70000, Kent State has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

