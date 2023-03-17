The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) will try to beat the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 3:10 PM.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: truTV

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-3.5) 130.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Iowa State (-4) 131.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Iowa State is 16-16-0 ATS this season.

A total of 11 out of the Cyclones' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Pittsburgh has covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread this year.

Panthers games have gone over the point total 21 out of 33 times this year.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), Iowa State is 22nd-best in the country. It is way below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cyclones have had the 38th-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the beginning to +7000.

Iowa State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Sportsbooks have moved the Panthers' national championship odds up from +60000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 20th-biggest change.

Pittsburgh has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

