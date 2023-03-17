An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) play against the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest tips off at 9:40 PM, on CBS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Montana State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Kansas State has put together a 20-11-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Wildcats' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Montana State has put together an 18-11-3 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 32 times this season.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Kansas State is 24th-best in the country. It is far below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +7500.

Kansas State has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Montana State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 Montana State is 55th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+200000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 116th, a difference of 61 spots.

Montana State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.